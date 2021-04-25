Got Vaccinated? Here is Some Free Stuff You Can Get!

Just a head’s up if you’ve been vaccinated or plan on being vaccinated: there are perks.

A LOT of companies are giving away goodies to people who have been vaccinated.

The list includes tasty treats from Budweiser, Krispy Kreme, Nathan’s Hot Dogs, White Castle and Junior’s Cheesecake.

Need to get your vaccine card laminated? Staples and Office Depot will hook you up!

Have you gotten anything for free for your vaccination? Have you been or will you be vaccinated soon?