Government Program Will Give You $50 Off Your Internet Bill
The federal government has launched an emergency program that can give you $50 off your monthly internet bill.
Tens of millions of Americans are eligible for the program, which is part of last December’s $900 billion relief package.
More than 800 mobile and internet providers are participating in the program, including Comcast, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.
You can check your eligibility at getemergencybroadband.org.
Should the U.S. set up a national broadband internet service to make sure everyone is connected?