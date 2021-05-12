Government Program Will Give You $50 Off Your Internet Bill

The federal government has launched an emergency program that can give you $50 off your monthly internet bill.

Tens of millions of Americans are eligible for the program, which is part of last December’s $900 billion relief package.

More than 800 mobile and internet providers are participating in the program, including Comcast, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

You can check your eligibility at getemergencybroadband.org.

