“Grammy Salute To Sounds Of Change”, With Andra Day, Eric Church, Gladys Knight Airs Tonight

The Grammy Awards tribute program, “A Grammy Salute To The Sounds Of Change”, is set to air tonight on CBS and will be hosted by Common.

The program will honor “iconic songs that inspired social change and left an everlasting imprint on history”.

Several iconic artists are scheduled to perform including, Gladys Knight who will perform Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?”, John Fogerty will perform “Fortunate Son”.

Kesha, Shania Twain, Andra Day, Chris Stapleton, and many others are also scheduled to perform.

What’s a song that you feel has inspired social change and left its mark on our society?