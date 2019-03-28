GREAT MUSIC ON THIS THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. When the first Gap store opened in San Francisco in 1969, it only sold two things: Levi’s and records. And linguists have determined that the five oldest words in English are who, two, three, I, and five.

1. Velveeta was invented in the early 1900s when a cheese company needed to figure out something to do with broken wheels of Swiss cheese they couldn’t sell.

2. When the first Gap store opened in San Francisco in 1969, it only sold two things: Levi’s and records.

3. An advertising executive named Cliff Freeman came up with Little Caesars’ “Pizza Pizza!” slogan . . . AND Wendy’s “Where’s the beef?” slogan.

4. George Washington didn’t wear a wig. He was really balding on top, curly on the sides, and had a ponytail. He used powder to make his hair look white like a wig.