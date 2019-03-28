GREAT MUSIC ON THIS THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

You can enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. You will have a chance to win $1.000 in the Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest, just listen for the key word each hour then go to wkxi.com and enter the key word for your chance to win $1,000. Hey, don’t forget The Thursday Morning Stretch, just in case your not feeling your best why not stretch it out with Lady Vee and feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, text me @ 601-837-1075 or give me a call on the request line 601-995-1075 and I will give you a shout out on your special day. Enjoy your Thursday with Lady Vee on WKXI.107.5
Five Random Facts for Thursday You Should Know
1. Velveeta was invented in the early 1900s when a cheese company needed to figure out something to do with broken wheels of Swiss cheese they couldn’t sell.
2. When the first Gap store opened in San Francisco in 1969, it only sold two things: Levi’s and records.
3. An advertising executive named Cliff Freeman came up with Little Caesars’ “Pizza Pizza!” slogan . . . AND Wendy’s “Where’s the beef?” slogan.
4. George Washington didn’t wear a wig. He was really balding on top, curly on the sides, and had a ponytail. He used powder to make his hair look white like a wig.
5. Linguist shave determined that the five oldest words in English are who, two, three, I, and five.