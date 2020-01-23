GREAT THURSDAY MORNING MUSIC ON KIXIE 107

      Weather Alert

Tune in and enjoy your Thursday Morning with Lady Vee  on Kixie 107.5.  Not only will you enjoy great music from back-n-the day and today but we will give you an opportunity to be a winner.  You will have a chance to win 4 tickets to The Hot Wheels Monster Truck show at the Ms. Coliseum this Saturday  and a chance to win  tickets to check out The Queen Of  Comedy Monique live at Chuckles Comedy House    If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary  why not call me at 601-613-3426 or text me at 601-837-1075.  You know we can’t forget to take The Thursday Morning Stretch so we can feel just a little bit better.  So, join Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and enjoy your Thursday.

 

 

More People Go to Super Bowl Parties for the Food Than the Game

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  More people go to Super Bowl parties for the FOOD than for the game, according to a new survey.  Our top three reasons for going to a Super Bowl party are:  The food . . . social reasons . . . and THEN the game itself.

FULL STORY:  What’s the REAL battle on Super Bowl Sunday this year:  The Chiefs versus the 49ers, or your stomach versus 17,000 calories of food?

According to a new survey, more people go to Sper Bowl parties for the FOOD than for the game.

Here are the top five reasons people go to a Super Bowl party . . .  (People could pick more than one answer.)

1.  The food, 56%.

2.  Social reasons, 54%.

3.  The game, 49%.

4.  To see their family, 46%.

5.  The commercials, 38%.

The foods that people are looking forward to eating the most include:  Chicken wings . . . pizza . . . mozzarella sticks . . . chips . . . and veggies with dip.  Hey.  How did that last one get in there?

So the question is, do you enjoy the game or are you going for the food to see family or do you enjoy the commercials?  What ever it is, just make plans to enjoy this years Super Bowl.

 