Griner Prepares to Testify

WNBA star Brittney Griner is expected to testify Wednesday in her Moscow trial on drug charges. The Phoenix Mercury player returned to court today, where her defense team continued to present its case for leniency after she pleaded guilty to the charges, which carry a potential sentence of up to ten years in prison. The U.S. Embassy says Griner confirmed “that she is doing OK and is as well as can be expected under the circumstances.” Griner’s legal team called a drug expert who testified that cannabis was used as medical treatment for athletes in various countries including the United States. The defense also presented evidence that Griner had tested negative for marijuana. Griner has been in custody since mid-February, after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Griner pleaded guilty to the charges but told the court she did not intend to break Russian law, explaining she was in a hurry when she packed her bags for Moscow. Do you think Griner knew she had the vapes in her bag?