H.E.R. is set to release her debut album this Friday, June 18th.

To give fans a taste, the singer released the album’s tracklist for “Back of My Mind”.

The new album features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and several others.

The album consists of 21 songs including previously released “We Made It”, “Slide” featuring YG, and “Hold On”.

Are you excited for the new album? Which collaboration are you most excited to hear on the album?