Halle Berry Exits Ryan Murphy’s Hulu Legal Drama ‘All’s Fair’

Halle Berry has reportedly exited Kim Kardashian’s upcoming legal drama television show, “All’s Fair,” due to a scheduling conflict. Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian are the stars of the Ryan Murphy-created program, which takes place in a Los Angeles law firm with all female employees. Berry was also set to wear the producer’s hat but has now stepped away from the project entirely. Ryan Murphy is set to write, direct, and executive produce the series, which marks his first under a new Disney deal. The show, which draws inspiration from Kardashian’s acting debut in “American Horror Story: Delicate,” also has Close and Kardashian as executive producers.

