Halle Berry Shares Workout As She Prepares For New Movie ‘Never Let Go’

Halle Berry is getting ready for her new movie, “Never Let Go,” and she wants her fans to come along with her for the journey. In a recent Instagram post, Berry is shown working hard while her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas cheers her on. “It’s Friday and guess what? #FitnessFriday is back! Come join me as I @respin my FIT for a FILM. With this role, I face a physical challenge like never before. The film is called ‘Never Let Go’ and I’ll be sharing the BTS of my fitness journey! But, you don’t have to just watch, you can join in on the fun by setting your own #FitnessFriday goals, and sharing your journey with me [strong arm emoji],” the 56-year-old wrote on Instagram. According to Hollywood North Buzz, the movie is slated to start production this month in Vancouver. In the movie, a family has been haunted for years, and now one of the kids isn’t sure if what they’ve seen and heard is real. Do you think you could handle Halle Berry’s workout routine?