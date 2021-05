Today, April 29th is Master P’s 51st birthday.

He has a net worth of $800 million.

Master P has his hands in so many things from music to food and everything in between.

His empire was launched when he received a $10,000 malpractice settlement check from his grandfather.

He used the money to open his own record store.

At one time his No Limit Records had a roster of C-Murder, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X and Snoop Dogg.

If someone gave you $10,000 what would you do with it?