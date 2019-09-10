      Weather Alert

HEAR THE MUSIC YOU LOVE ON WKXI 107.5

Why not enjoy the music you love with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  You can tune in to win tickets to The Southern Heritage Classic, The Delta Blues Festival and The Farish St. Festival,  just listen and  be the correct caller and  you could be a winner.  I do hope you hang around and take The Tuesday Morning Stretch with me and feel just a little bit better.  If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary just give me a call 601-995-1075 or  text me at 601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out.  If you enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today  then tune in to Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.

 

 

 

Here Are the Top 10 Toys Both Parents and Their Kids Played With Growing Up

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  A new survey asked parents what toys they played with as a kid that their kids also play with today.  And the top answers are:  Play-Doh . . . Mr. Potato Head . . . troll dolls . . . and My Little Pony.

FULL STORY:  When I was a kid, if I recall correctly, we didn’t have toys.  We’d play with a rusted tin can and an old boot and WE LIKED IT.  Your recollections may vary.

Anyway, a new survey asked parents what toys they played with as a kid that their kids also play with today.  In other words . . . what toys have stood the test of time and managed to stay relevant for several generations.

Here are the top 10 toys both parents and their kids played with when they were growing up . . .

Play-Doh . . . Mr. Potato Head . . . troll dolls . . . My Little Pony . . . Furby . . . puzzles . . . a toy phone . . . Bop It . . . building blocks . . . and bicycles.

The survey also found 48% of parents say some version of their absolute FAVORITE childhood toy is still on the market . . . and 84% have bought or will buy that toy for their child.

 