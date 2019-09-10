HEAR THE MUSIC YOU LOVE ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A new survey asked parents what toys they played with as a kid that their kids also play with today. And the top answers are: Play-Doh . . . Mr. Potato Head . . . troll dolls . . . and My Little Pony.

FULL STORY: When I was a kid, if I recall correctly, we didn’t have toys. We’d play with a rusted tin can and an old boot and WE LIKED IT. Your recollections may vary.

Anyway, a new survey asked parents what toys they played with as a kid that their kids also play with today. In other words . . . what toys have stood the test of time and managed to stay relevant for several generations.

Here are the top 10 toys both parents and their kids played with when they were growing up . . .

Play-Doh . . . Mr. Potato Head . . . troll dolls . . . My Little Pony . . . Furby . . . puzzles . . . a toy phone . . . Bop It . . . building blocks . . . and bicycles.

The survey also found 48% of parents say some version of their absolute FAVORITE childhood toy is still on the market . . . and 84% have bought or will buy that toy for their child.