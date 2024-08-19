Hollywood Heads To Chicago For The Democratic Convention, As Beyoncé And Taylor Swift Speculation Swirls

Swifties and the Beyhive, Beyoncé fans, are speculating about the pop stars’ possible appearance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week. The DNC will take place from August 19 to 22, and Kamala Harris is expected to address the convention on the final day. Swift’s tour schedule aligns with the convention dates, leading to rumors of her potential involvement. While Swift endorsed Biden and Harris in 2020, she has not publicly supported the Democratic candidate this time around. The internet is abuzz with speculation about Swift or Beyoncé performing at the DNC and introducing Harris on stage.

Do you think Taylor Swift of Beyoncé will attend or appear at the DNC?