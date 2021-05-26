Howard University Names Newly Re-Established College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

Howard University has re-named their newly re-established college of Fine Arts.

It will now be called the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

The College of Fine Arts is headed up by Dean Phylicia Rashad.

About the honor his family said in a statement, Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career and he would be overjoyed by this development.

