Hubcap From Vehicle Biggie Was Shot In Will Be Sold For $150K

It’s been 24 years since Hip Hop icon Biggie Smalls was shot and killed while riding in an SUV.

One of the hubcaps that was on the GMC Suburban that Biggie died in is being auctioned off by Moments in Time, an auctioning house, for $150K.

The hubcap still has a sticker attached to it advertising Biggie’s “Life After Death” album.

Do you think items that are involved in situations like Biggie’s where his life was lost should be sold or given to a museum? Or even the family if they want it?