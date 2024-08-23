‘I Have My Own Problems with Simone’: Simone Biles’ Estranged Sister Defends Birth Mom, Vows to ‘Take It There’ Amid Ongoing Family Drama

Olympian Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast, faces personal challenges as her biological mother, Shanon Biles, seeks reconciliation after giving her up for adoption due to substance abuse. Shanon’s other daughter, Micah Biles-Walker, defends their mother against online criticism, highlighting the family’s complex dynamics. “I have my own feelings about my sister but we not gone do too far on Shanon Biles. [I] will take it there with everybody on this planet about my mama. #simonebiles,” said Micah. “I want to come to this internet and defend my mom because she might not be everything we expected her to be, but at the end of the day, she’s still a work in progress, and we give her that.” Simone, who maintains close ties with certain family members, including her grandparents, has an estranged relationship with her mother and younger siblings.

