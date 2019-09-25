      Weather Alert

I HAVE THE MUSIC YOU LOVE ON WKXI 107.5

Join WKXI 107.5 on this Hump Day and enjoy the music you love with Lady Vee.  Not only great music from the back-n-the-day and today but you will have a chance to win great prizes.  If you are planning on attending The W.C. Gordon Football game, then listen for your chance to win The W.C. Gordon Football Package, which consist of a pair of tickets to the game between Jackson State University and Grambling   University plus tickets to The Farish St. Festival.   If you are trying to get over the hump on this Wednesday then why not take the Wednesday Morning Stretch with me and feel just a little bit better.  If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary why not give me a  call,  601-995-1075 or text me 601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out.  Join me on this Hump Day  and enjoy the music you love.

 

 

The Top Eight Things That Make Us Feel Burnt Out at Work

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  74% of us occasionally feel burnt out at work, according to a new survey.  The top things that cause it are long hours and not enough opportunities for advancement.

FULL STORY:  A new survey of 1,000 American workers found 74% of us are happy with our current job.  But the same amount . . . 74% . . . do occasionally feel “burnt out” at work.  Here are the top eight things that cause workplace burnout . . .

1.  Long hours that interfere with your personal life.  38% of people who are currently burnt out at work said it’s one of the main reasons.

2.  Not enough opportunities for advancement.

3.  A negative workplace environment.

4.  Unclear job expectations.

5.  A bad relationship with your boss.

6.  Not enough training to do your job.

7.  Bad relationships with coworkers.

8.  Not enough responsibility.

The survey also found 62% of people are satisfied with how much they’re paid.  But 33% also have a second job or side gig.

 

 

 

 

 