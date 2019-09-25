I HAVE THE MUSIC YOU LOVE ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: 74% of us occasionally feel burnt out at work, according to a new survey. The top things that cause it are long hours and not enough opportunities for advancement.

FULL STORY: A new survey of 1,000 American workers found 74% of us are happy with our current job. But the same amount . . . 74% . . . do occasionally feel “burnt out” at work. Here are the top eight things that cause workplace burnout . . .

1. Long hours that interfere with your personal life. 38% of people who are currently burnt out at work said it’s one of the main reasons.

2. Not enough opportunities for advancement.

3. A negative workplace environment.

4. Unclear job expectations.

5. A bad relationship with your boss.

6. Not enough training to do your job.

7. Bad relationships with coworkers.

8. Not enough responsibility.

The survey also found 62% of people are satisfied with how much they’re paid. But 33% also have a second job or side gig.