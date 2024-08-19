‘I May Destroy You’ Writer Michaela Coel Creating New Drama With Succession Creator

Michaela Coel, who starred and wrote I May Destroy You, is teaming up with the creator of Succession for a new drama series. Coel will be working with Jesse Armstrong on the new series called First Day On Earth. Michaela said, “Thanks to all of their combined taste, care and expertise, I feel our show is in great hands.” She continued, “The process of creating First Day On Earth thus far has been a beautifully intimate experience and I am excited to embark on the next phase to eventually offer this as another televisual gift for anyone willing to accompany Henri on what will be a wild odyssey.” Filming for this new series will begin later this year, but there is no official release date for it just yet.

Which other cultures would you like to see more series based on?