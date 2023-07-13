Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Ice Cube Shuts Down Westside Connection Reunion

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: Rapper Ice Cube performs onstage during night 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Despite Mack 10’s ostensibly optimistic attitude about a reconciliation, Ice Cube has no intention of going back to his Westside Connection days. Cube said during an interview with The Breakfast Club, “Probably not. I don’t wanna do another Westside Connection.”He continued on Mack 10’s desire to have a Westside Connection reunion, “Of course he do [get to tell his side often]. I don’t wanna talk about it to be honest, because he know what it is.”

Where do you rank Ice Cube on your list of greatest MCs of all time? Why?

