Ice-T Addresses Ending Feud W/ LL Cool J

Ice-T recently shared how he and LL Cool J ended their feud and explained what happened between the two of them. Ice-T posted a picture of the two of them and captioned it, “Here’s a Pic Hip Hop heads probably thought they’d NEVER see… ICE and @llcoolj Chillin at the 2023 Grammy rehearsals… Tonight is gonna be Legendary.” He shared more about the photo in a recent interview, to which he added, “LL and I have been together on different occasions. I’ve worked with him on Rock The Bells, we’ve done podcasts and stuff, but as far as an actual physical picture of us? I think there’s probably one other one out there.” He continued, “And I think the other one was before we actually really sat down and talked like grown men about it. But yeah, that’s over, and lol the beef never really escalated. It was just rap beef.” Have you ever fallen out with a friend over something very trivial? What was the silly reason for the fight?