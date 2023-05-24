Icon Legend Tina Turner Passes Away at 83

According to TMZ: the iconic and adored singer known as “The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” — has died … TMZ has confirmed. A statement from Tina’s reps reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

For more the complete story click “Here”