Icon Legend Tina Turner Passes Away at 83

FILED - 23 October 2018, Hamburg: Tina Turner, U.S.-born rock singer, laughs during a photo shoot for the musical "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical." Rock icon Tina Turner has bought an approximately 100-year-old country estate on Lake Zurich. Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

According to TMZ: the iconic and adored singer known as “The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” — has died … TMZ has confirmed. A statement from Tina’s reps reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

For more the complete story click “Here”

 

