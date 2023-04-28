Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Idris Elba Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary W/ Romantic Candlelit Dinner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/WireImage)

Idris Elba recently celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with his wife, Sabrina, in a very romantic way. Idris posted a photo of their candlelit dinner on the beach and captioned it, “Happy Anniversary… You You.” Sabrina also shared her love of the celebration by posting pictures on her IG and added, “Thank you, baby.” She continued, “Happy 4th anniversary, baby, thank you for always helping me try to conquer my fears.”

What’s the most romantic thing you have ever done in a relationship?

