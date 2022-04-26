Inside DJ Kay Slay’s Memorial: LL COOL J, Fat Joe, Kool DJ Red Alert, Melle Mel + More Pay Tribute
Hi Friend! It’s Shamara!
DJ Kay Slay’s memorial was held on Sunday (April 24th) with many friends and family attending. Notable names such as LL Cool J, Fat Joe, Kool DJ Red Alert, Melle Mel, and more came to pay tribute to the legendary DJ.
The memorial was held at the Apollo Theater in Kay Slay’s native Harlem. As many of Kay Slay’s mentors, friends and associates took the stage to tell the story of his life, a rose-covered photo of Kay Slay and a gold casket lay behind them.
“Kay Slay was more than DJ, he was one of the greatest cultural ambassadors of Hip Hop,” stated Rocky Bucano, the Executive Director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum.
Kay Slay passed away on April 18th after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
Thoughts and prayers go out to DJ Kay Slay’s family, friends, and fans.