Issa Rae on ‘Insecure’ Ending: ‘I’m Definitely Ready To Let It Go’

You may not be ready, but Issa Rae is.

She is very much ready to end Insecure.

In a recent interview she said, I’m definitely ready to let it go. I knew I wanted to end if after season 5.

She said she is proud of the season they are currently shooting and it has made her appreciate the show in a different way.

How do you ‘move on’ after your favorite show has ended? Do you jump into another series immediately or do you need time to ‘mourn?’