IT’S A GET OUT AND VOTE TUESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

It’s a Tuesday get out and Vote day on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and we do encourage all registered voters to get out and vote today.   If you are not at your best on this get out and Vote Tuesday then try The Tuesday Morning Stretch with Lady Vee and feel just a little bit better.  Listen each hour for the Keyword then go to wkxi.com and enter that keyword for your chance to win $1,000.  If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out,  all you have to do is give me a call at 601-995-1075 or text me at 601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out.  If you enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today mixed just the way you  like it, then Soft Soul Kixie is the Station for you.

 

What’s the Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe in Every State?

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  A new study figured out the most popular Thanksgiving recipe in every state, based on Google searches.  Roasted turkey recipes were on top in nine states . . . and salads and stuffing both won six states.  Pumpkin pie and brownies were the most popular dessert recipes.

FULL STORY:  Hopefully you’ve already started stretching out your stomach because Thanksgiving is just three weeks away.

A new study figured out the most popular Thanksgiving recipe in every state, based on Google searches.

Roasted turkey recipes were on top in nine states . . . and salads and stuffing both won six states.  Lots of other foods won at least one state, including mashed potatoes, yams, deviled eggs, gravy, carrots, and casseroles.

The study also found the most popular Thanksgiving DESSERTS in every state.

Pumpkin pie and brownies tied for number one, with 15 states each.  Pecan pie and sweet potato pie split the southern vote . . . and things like apple fritters, pumpkin cheesecake, and apple pie all also won a few states.

 