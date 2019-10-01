      Weather Alert

IT’S A TERRIFIC TUESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

Join me, Lady Vee on this Terrific Tuesday Morning for your chance to be a big a winner.  That’s right, if you are planning on attending The Funny As Ish Comedy Show starring Mike Epps,  just keep listening for your chance to be a winner on Kixie 107.5.   Don’t forget The Tuesday Morning Stretch, if you are not feeling your best,  try  The Tuesday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, just give me a call at 601-995-1075 or go to the text line at  601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out.  You can’t forget, we have the best music from back-n-the-day and today on WKXI 107.5.    Why not enjoy your  Terrific Tuesday Morning with me Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.

 

 

Four Things to Look Forward to in October

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  Here are a few things to look forward to in October:  Halloween candy is on the horizon.  In sports, the baseball playoffs start today, the NHL season starts tomorrow, and the NBA season starts up October 22nd.  And in film, the new “Joker” movie opens this weekend, and “Zombieland: Double Tap” hits October 18th.

FULL STORY: We’ve made it another month!  Here are a few things to look forward to in October . . .

1.  Candy.  Start stocking up for Halloween early, so you can eat half of it YOURSELF this month.  And it’s also time to start worrying about costumes.

2.  October’s always a big month for sports fans:  We’ve got lots of football, plus the baseball playoffs start today . . . the new NHL season starts tomorrow . . . and the NBA season starts October 22nd.

3.  Some big new films hit this month:  The new Joker movie opens nationwide this Friday . . . the “Breaking Bad” sequel El Camino hits Netflix on October 11th . . . and Zombieland: Double Tap lands October 18th.

4.  Obviously Halloween is the big holiday this month.  But here are few more holidays to mark on your calendar . . .

National Taco Day and National Vodka Day are both this Friday  . . . Yom Kippur starts October 8th . . . Columbus Day is October 14th . . . Sweetest Day is October 19th . . . and yes, this is real:  Wednesday, October 23rd is “Slap Your Annoying Coworker Day.”