IT’S A TERRIFIC TUESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few things to look forward to in October: Halloween candy is on the horizon. In sports, the baseball playoffs start today, the NHL season starts tomorrow, and the NBA season starts up October 22nd. And in film, the new “Joker” movie opens this weekend, and “Zombieland: Double Tap” hits October 18th.

FULL STORY: We’ve made it another month! Here are a few things to look forward to in October . . .

1. Candy. Start stocking up for Halloween early, so you can eat half of it YOURSELF this month. And it’s also time to start worrying about costumes.

2. October’s always a big month for sports fans: We’ve got lots of football, plus the baseball playoffs start today . . . the new NHL season starts tomorrow . . . and the NBA season starts October 22nd.

3. Some big new films hit this month: The new “Joker“ movie opens nationwide this Friday . . . the “Breaking Bad” sequel “El Camino“ hits Netflix on October 11th . . . and “Zombieland: Double Tap“ lands October 18th.

4. Obviously Halloween is the big holiday this month. But here are few more holidays to mark on your calendar . . .

National Taco Day and National Vodka Day are both this Friday . . . Yom Kippur starts October 8th . . . Columbus Day is October 14th . . . Sweetest Day is October 19th . . . and yes, this is real: Wednesday, October 23rd is “Slap Your Annoying Coworker Day.”