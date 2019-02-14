IT’S A VALENTINE THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

Love is in the air on this Valentine Thursday on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. You can enjoy the best Love Songs on this Valentine Day with Lady Vee. Playing nothing but the best Old School love songs and the best current love songs. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary on this Valentine and would love for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is call me @601-995-1075 or you can text me @601-837-1075. Their is nothing better than taking The Morning Stretch to help you make it thru the day plus you are gonna feel just a little bit better. So, on this Valentine Thursday, join me Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.
The Top Ten Cheesy Gifts Women Definitely Don’t Want for Valentine’s Day
HIGHLIGHTS: According to a new survey, the top cheesy gifts women DON’T want for Valentine’s Day are pink furry handcuffs . . . a tattoo of their name . . . a giant teddy bear . . . an oversized card . . . and a huge heart-shaped balloon.
FULL STORY: 39% of women have been disappointed in their Valentine’s Day before, or full-on HATED the gift they got, according to a new survey. And if you’re planning to give any of THESE gifts today, you might want to reconsider. Or buy a back-up gift.
2,000 people were asked to name the top cheesy gifts they definitely do NOT want to get for Valentine’s Day. Here are the top ten . . .
1. Pink furry handcuffs. So the whole S&M thing ISN’T romantic? Shocking.
2. A tattoo of their name.
3. A giant teddy bear. Because it’s useless, and where do you put it?
4. An oversized card with a cheesy quote.
5. A huge heart-shaped balloon. So it sounds like anything oversized is risky.
6. An album of nothing but love songs.
7. A heart-shaped locket.
8. An expensive bouquet of roses. That’s the most surprising one on the list.
9. A giant cookie with “I Love You” written on it.