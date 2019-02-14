IT’S A VALENTINE THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: According to a new survey, the top cheesy gifts women DON’T want for Valentine’s Day are pink furry handcuffs . . . a tattoo of their name . . . a giant teddy bear . . . an oversized card . . . and a huge heart-shaped balloon.

FULL STORY: 39% of women have been disappointed in their Valentine’s Day before, or full-on HATED the gift they got, according to a new survey. And if you’re planning to give any of THESE gifts today, you might want to reconsider. Or buy a back-up gift.

2,000 people were asked to name the top cheesy gifts they definitely do NOT want to get for Valentine’s Day. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Pink furry handcuffs. So the whole S&M thing ISN’T romantic? Shocking.

2. A tattoo of their name.

3. A giant teddy bear. Because it’s useless, and where do you put it?

4. An oversized card with a cheesy quote.

5. A huge heart-shaped balloon. So it sounds like anything oversized is risky.

6. An album of nothing but love songs.

7. A heart-shaped locket.

8. An expensive bouquet of roses. That’s the most surprising one on the list.

9. A giant cookie with “I Love You” written on it.