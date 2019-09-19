IT’S A WINNING THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

      Weather Alert

Did you know you could  win big with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5?  I will give you an opportunity to win tickets to The Funny As Ish Comedy Show as well as tickets to enjoy The Farish St. Festival and you never know what else I will have to offer you on this Thursday.  You do know we have to take The Thursday Morning Stretch just in case you are not feeling your best.  If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give me a shout out, all you have to do is give me a call on the request line 601-995-1075 or you can text me 601-837-1075.  If you enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today, then Soft Soul Kixie is the Station for you.  Don’t forget, we are Streaming @wkxi.com, so tell a friend about us.

 

 

Are These the Five Most Dangerous Songs to Drive to?

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  A study has found that “American Idiot”by GREEN DAY and “Party in the USA” by MILEY CYRUS are among the most dangerous songs to drive to.  “Stairway to Heaven” by LED ZEPPELIN is one of the least dangerous.

FULL STORY:  If you want to be safe on the roads, do NOT listen to “Party in the USA” by MILEY CYRUS . . . because it’s DANGEROUS.

According to some new research by the South China University of Technology, songs with a fast tempo of 120 beats-per-minute or higher are more likely to make you drive faster and more recklessly.

Here are the five MOST dangerous songs, according to the study:

1.  “American Idiot”Green Day

2.  “Party in the USA”Miley Cyrus

3.  “Mr. Brightside”The Killers

4.  “Don’t Let Me Down”The Chainsmokers

5.   “Born to Run”Bruce Springsteen

The five LEAST dangerous are:

1.  “Stairway to Heaven”Led Zeppelin

2.  “Under the Bridge”Red Hot Chili Peppers

3.  “God’s Plan”Drake

4.  “Africa”Toto

5.  “Location”Khalid.