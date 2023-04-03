Ja Rule Fires Back At 50 Cent Following Timberwolves Slander

Ja Rule has responded to longtime rival 50 Cent, who recently addressed the curse Ja put on the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019. Last week, 50 Cent announced a new partnership with the NBA team and his Sire Spirits brand. The business mogul quickly headed to the blistering cold state where he vowed to undo Ja Rule’s handiwork. On Friday, 50 Cent hit the Timberwolves court and made a video about the Murder Inc. Rapper. “There’s a curse on the Timberwolves because somebody made a mistake and let Ja Rule perform at the halftime show,” he says in the clip. “And it was the worst s### that ever happened. Right?” Ja Rule soon popped up in 50 Cent’s Instagram comments and wrote, “#RENTFREE. Only thing Curtis lifting is his skirt. 50 been on my d**k. He love my style lmao! And now the curse has been extended.”

