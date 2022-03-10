Jada Pinkett Smith Praises Rihanna’s Maternity Style With a Throwback Photo of Her Own See-Through Look
People have a lot to say about Rihanna’s maternity style.
She has been showing off her baby bump either through sheer clothing or in crop tops.
Jada Pinkett Smith took to her Instagram to show Rihanna love and to remind folks she did it first.
Jada posted side by side photos of her and Rihanna. In Jada’s picture she had on a sheer dress showing off her baby bump from back in the day.
She captioned the photo, who says you can’t wear see thru fits when you’re preggers?
I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all around girls girls.
She went on to say she loves how Rihanna uplifts other women.
What’s your maternity style?
When Will Smith Dropped Big Willie Style in 1997 here at The Big DM we played it so much it went 9 times Platinum and won multiple Grammy’s, here’s a picture of Jada pregnant at that 1998 Grammy Awards.