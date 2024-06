HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: (L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Recently, Jada Pinkett Smith shared a sweet and loving message to Will Smith in celebration of Father’s Day. Smith said, “Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do. Happy Father’s Day … you deserve the rest.” Will shared a post and added, “Hahaha! Shoutout to all the dads taking a beating everyday while raising the next generation of sluggers.”

How did you celebrate your father?