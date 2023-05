Steve Urkel is headed to a galaxy far, far away. While at an Edmonton Oilers game, Jaleel White confirmed that he’s now a part of the Star Wars universe. According to Jaleel, he will be a part of the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and play a pirate. Jude Law will also star in the series. Which of the Star Wars series is your favorite? If you were part of the Star Wars universe, would you be a part of the Republic or the Empire?