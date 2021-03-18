James Wants NBA Team

LeBron James wants to own a basketball team.

James told reporters yesterday that he would like to be an NBA owner explaining, “My goal is to own a team, own an NBA team. I’ve got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent. I also know how to run a business as well. It’ll be sooner than later.”

James is already part owner of the EPL club Liverpool and just joined Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox.

If you could own a sports team, which one would it be?