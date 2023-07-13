Jamie Foxx Will Produce Doc About Luther Vandross

Jamie Foxx has been enlisted to produce a new documentary on the life of the late, legendary R&B singer Luther Vandross. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Foxx will produce the movie alongside Colin Firth’s Raindog Films and his entertainment company Foxxhole Productions, with Dawn Porter serving as the director. Foxx said in a statement, “Luther is one of our G.O.A.T.s. He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.” Porter continued, “Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry. I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story.”

