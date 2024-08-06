Janet Jackson Finalizing Deal With Resorts World For Las Vegas Residency

Janet Jackson is reportedly finalizing a deal for a new Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, set to begin in December with a special New Year’s Eve performance. The residency is expected to be a short stint, with details still being worked out. Jackson turned down a residency offer in London in favor of the more lucrative Vegas deal. Additionally, there are talks of a potential second residency at the same venue in late 2024 or early 2025.

What was the last show you saw in Las Vegas?