Janet Jackson Rocks Sweats As She’s Pictured In Public For The 1st Time In Nearly A Year
Janet Jackson was spotted out in London for the first time in a year. The singer was seen leaving a flower shop while wearing black sweats, a black headscarf, a grey scarf, and sunglasses.
Jackson has kept a low profile but did come out to promote her latest A&E documentary.
The 55-year-old lives in London with her five-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Qatari businessman, Wissam Al Mana.
