Janet Jackson Talks About Being Inspired by Prince & Why ‘Together Again’ Is the “Hardest Tour” She’s Done

Janet Jackson opens up about the challenges of her ‘Together Again Tour,’ revealing it to be one of the toughest ventures of her career. “It’s the hardest show that I’ve done in a very long time,” the 58-year-old relayed. “But, it’s a fun show though.” When asked about artists who influenced her, excluding family, Janet said Earth, Wind, and Fire changed how she looked at showmanship and loved their music catalog. She shared that Prince taught her to always perform music people knew. Watching him perform songs she didn’t know in her early twenties made her never want to perform unknown songs. Janet also shared that she doesn’t think about her influence on other artists unless someone brings it to her by telling her that she has helped them or has been the soundtrack to their lives.

