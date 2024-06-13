Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Jay-Z Performs For Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall Of Fam Induction At Gillette Stadium

Share
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 01: Jay-Z an American rapper and music producer in attendance ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Recently, Jay-Z surprised fans by doing a rare performance for Tom Brady during his Patriots Hall of Fam induction at Gillette Stadium. Hov took the stage to perform ‘Public Service Announcement,’ which Brady used as his walkout music when he played for the Patriots. Jay said, “Foxborough, make some noise! Put one hand in the air for the G.O.A.T., Mr. Tom Brady, tonight!” Where do you rank Tom Brady on the list of the greatest athletes of all time?

Recently Played

Hit DifferentNorman Brown/F/Wirl
10:25am
Call It What You WanBill Summers/& Summ
10:20am
Got It Going OnMike Clark/& Mr. Ha
10:17am
I Want You AroundSnoh Aalegra
10:13am
Let'S Fall In LoveRaheem Devaughn
10:10am
View Full Playlist