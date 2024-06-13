Jay-Z Performs For Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall Of Fam Induction At Gillette Stadium

Recently, Jay-Z surprised fans by doing a rare performance for Tom Brady during his Patriots Hall of Fam induction at Gillette Stadium. Hov took the stage to perform ‘Public Service Announcement,’ which Brady used as his walkout music when he played for the Patriots. Jay said, “Foxborough, make some noise! Put one hand in the air for the G.O.A.T., Mr. Tom Brady, tonight!” Where do you rank Tom Brady on the list of the greatest athletes of all time?