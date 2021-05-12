Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class has been announced – and three of them are being inducted for the second time.

Tina Turner was inducted in 1991 as part of Ike & Tina.

The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl was inducted in 2014 as part of Nirvana.

And Carole King was honored as a songwriter in 1990.

Other two-time Hall of Famers include Stevie Nicks, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, and all four Beatles. Eric Clapton holds the distinction of being the Hall’s only three-time inductee – with

The Yardbirds, Cream, and as a solo artist.

Who will be the next three-time Hall of Fame inductee?