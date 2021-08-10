Jennifer Hudson Recalls Final Conversation With Aretha Franklin
Jennifer Hudson was recently on the red carpet for her movie Respect. The movie is about Aretha Franklin.
Jennifer was hand picked by Aretha to portray her.
The movie also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess and more.
While on the red carpet Jennifer remembered her last conversation with Aretha was about
Jennifer’s son and his love of cooking.
Aretha loved to cook as well so Jennifer sent Aretha a video of her son cooking.
They spoke on August 8 and Aretha passed away August 16th
The movie comes out August 13th in theaters.
Do you plan to see Respect?