Jennifer Lopez Lands Series Deal With Netflix

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jennifer Lopez attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and her Nuyorican Productions company have landed a series deal with Netflix. Her company will adapt the novel “Happy Place” by Emily Harris for the streaming service. The novel follows the “perfect couple,” Harriet and Wyn, who recently split but haven’t told their friends. After all the friends go on vacation, they have to share a room, but they still decide not to tell their friends about the breakup. Currently, writers are being interviewed to pen a script.

