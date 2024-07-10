Jennifer Lopez Wears ‘B’ Charm Bracelet As She & Ben Affleck Continue To Spend Time Apart
Despite allegedly being on the brink of divorce, the actress continues to wear sentimental jewelry. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still spending time on opposite coasts, but she continues to wear her wedding ring- and more. Jen was spotted shopping in Bridgehampton, New York, with her manager, Benny Medina, and other friends on Friday, and she wore a bracelet with a “B” charm attached. According to some sources, the couple ended things back in March.
Do you think that there is any hope for reconciliation? Why, or why not?