Jennifer Lopez Wears ‘B’ Charm Bracelet As She & Ben Affleck Continue To Spend Time Apart

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jennifer Lopez attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Despite allegedly being on the brink of divorce, the actress continues to wear sentimental jewelry. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still spending time on opposite coasts, but she continues to wear her wedding ring- and more. Jen was spotted shopping in Bridgehampton, New York, with her manager, Benny Medina, and other friends on Friday, and she wore a bracelet with a “B” charm attached. According to some sources, the couple ended things back in March.

Do you think that there is any hope for reconciliation? Why, or why not?