Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Jerry Seinfeld Wanted Chris Rock To Parody The Will Smith Slap In ‘Unfrosted’

Share
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Chris Rock attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Recently, Jerry Seinfeld shared that he wanted Chris Rock to recreate the Will Smith slap in Unfrosted, but Rock wasn’t up for it. Seinfeld said, “Chris Rock was going to be the emcee of the Bowl & Spoon Awards. We shot that right after the Will Smith slap, and I was gonna have somebody come up on the stage and have Chris punch ‘em out as they got there.” He continued, “And then Chris wasn’t— he wasn’t up to perform, he was still a little shook from the event. But that was what that scene was going to be, but Cedric saved the day.”

What do you think of Unfrosted?

Recently Played

Wishing On A Star 10Rose Royce
4:25am
Love EntanglementGasner The Artist
4:18am
Love BalladL.t.d
4:15am
Poetry In MotionSir/f/ Anderson Paa
4:12am
Gigolos Get Lonely TThe Time
4:07am
View Full Playlist