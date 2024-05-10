Jerry Seinfeld Wanted Chris Rock To Parody The Will Smith Slap In ‘Unfrosted’

Recently, Jerry Seinfeld shared that he wanted Chris Rock to recreate the Will Smith slap in Unfrosted, but Rock wasn’t up for it. Seinfeld said, “Chris Rock was going to be the emcee of the Bowl & Spoon Awards. We shot that right after the Will Smith slap, and I was gonna have somebody come up on the stage and have Chris punch ‘em out as they got there.” He continued, “And then Chris wasn’t— he wasn’t up to perform, he was still a little shook from the event. But that was what that scene was going to be, but Cedric saved the day.”

