Joe Bryant, Kobe’s Father, Dies at 69

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 04: Joe Bryant hugs his son Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the Lakers 111-103 victory against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 4, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Joe Bryant, the father of late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, has passed away. Joe had reportedly been struggling with health issues and had a massive stroke. Joe was a first-round pick for the Golden State Warriors in 1975 and went on to play in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets. He went on to play in Europe from 1983 to 1991, becoming a star for many Italian sports organizations. He would eventually make his way to coaching, including leading the Los Angeles Sparks.

Joe Bryant was 69.