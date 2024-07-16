Joe Bryant, Kobe’s Father, Dies at 69
Joe Bryant, the father of late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, has passed away. Joe had reportedly been struggling with health issues and had a massive stroke. Joe was a first-round pick for the Golden State Warriors in 1975 and went on to play in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets. He went on to play in Europe from 1983 to 1991, becoming a star for many Italian sports organizations. He would eventually make his way to coaching, including leading the Los Angeles Sparks.
Joe Bryant was 69.