John Legend Cools Down in the Pool with His ‘Babies’ During Mexico Family Vacation

John Legend shared photos from his family vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico, showing him and his four children having fun in the pool. The singer smiled in the picture alongside his kids, Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren. Legend also shared a photo of Luna’s artwork on his shoulder, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, posted videos of them zip-lining in Mexico. The family enjoyed the adventurous activities during their vacation, with Teigen joking about the choice of attire for the zipline.“The kids finally got to live out their dreams of a zipline longer than the one at Sky Zone! did 10 of these lengths all down the mountain!” She wrote in the caption. “One tip: try not to wear denim daisy dukes. Seems obvious, I know, but I didn’t think I’d actually do it! will be icing the hooha tonight [white heart emoji].”

Where are you vacationing this summer?