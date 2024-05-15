John Legend Explains Why He’s Leaving ‘The Voice’

John Legend at the Montblanc event celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the Meiserstuck pen held at the Paramour Estate on May 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

John Legend announced that he was leaving ‘The Voice,’ he opened up about why he had decided to leave. He said he’ll take a break next season because he and his family “always got so many things going on.” He went on, “I’ll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer. I’ll be back… If only I were actually going to take a break!” Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay will also miss next season of The Voice. Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé will join Gwen and Reba McEntire next season.

What team will you be rooting for next season?