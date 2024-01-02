Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

John Legend Mocked On Social Media For Performing ’21 Questions’ With 50 Cent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: John Legend is seen in Washington Square Park on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

During John Legend’s birthday party, 50 Cent took the stage during the party to perform ’21 Questions,’ which prompted Legend to sing along. Many fans mocked John Legend’s performance of Nate Dogg’s classic hook and proceeded to share how they felt about the performance. One fan said, “John Legend made it sound like a negro spiritual.” Another added, “Why would John Legend get on stage and sing with 50 Cent like that ????”

