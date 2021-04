Duke University has announced their 2021 commencement speaker and honorary degree recipients.

Multiplatinum selling singer, songwriter, actor, producer and philanthropist, John Legend will speak to the undergraduates on May 2nd.

He will also receive an honorary degree along with Barbara Arnwine, Jacquelyn Campbell, Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham and Williams K. Reilly.

