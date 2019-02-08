JOIN LADY VEE ON THIS TGIF ON WKXI 107.5

It’s a TGIF on Soft Soul Kixie, so join me Lady Vee for the best music. That’s true, looking for the Station you will enjoy that plays the best music from back-n-the-day and today then you should try WKXI 107.5. Not only do we play great music but we will give you a chance to win $1,000 in the Kixie Grand Cash Pay Out Contest. Just listen for the key word then go to our website @wkxi.com and enter the key word for your chance to win $1,000. Don’t forget, we do have the Friday Morning Stretch as we prepare for the weekend baby. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, give me a call on the request line 601-995-1075 or text line 601837-1075 and get a shout out. Join me, Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie for all the music you love and get ready to enjoy your weekend.
Five First Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day that Won’t Be Awkward
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are five Valentine’s Day date ideas that are perfect if you just barely started dating someone: Karaoke . . . a museum . . . a comedy club . . . bowling or ice skating. . . and an arcade.
FULL STORY: If you’re trying to set up a date for Valentine’s Day with someone you just recently started talking to or dating, here are five date ideas that won’t make things awkward . . .
1. Karaoke. You don’t even need to SING . . . just going to watch other people make fools of themselves is going to be a good night. And after awhile if you’re feelin’ it, you could always do a duet together.
2. A museum. It’s good because it gives you the OPTION to talk to each other a bunch, but doesn’t force it.
3. A comedy club. Again, you’re not forced to interact the whole time, and it’s a good opportunity to see if your senses of humor match up before going on another date.
4. Bowling or ice skating. It’s casual, and it leaves the door open for some physical contact.
5. An arcade. It’s playful and competitive, and it might remind you of some fun childhood memories you can share.