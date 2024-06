LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Jordan Peele attends the special screening of "Monkey Man" at Picturehouse Central on March 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Jordan Peele’s next film will be out in 2026 during Halloween season. There are no other details on what the movie will be about, which is normal for Peele since he loves to keep mystery around his horror movies. Peele posted Oct. 23rd, 2026, on X, which had fans excited for the upcoming release.

What do you think of Jordan Peele’s horror films?