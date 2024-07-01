Kamala Harris References Kendrick Lamar Diss Track On BET Awards

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - JUNE 24: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on reproductive rights at Ritchie Coliseum on the campus of the University of Maryland on June 24, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. Harris is speaking on the two year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and struck down federal abortion protections. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris referenced Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us,” against Drake during a video aired at the BET Awards, emphasizing the importance of voting and the threats facing voters in the upcoming election. Harris highlighted the attacks on fundamental freedoms and urged viewers to register to vote. The awards show featured performances and discussions on the significance of voting, with rapper Killer Mike emphasizing the importance of local elections. The event aimed to raise awareness about voting and civic engagement.

What was the best part of the BET Awards?