Kamala Harris References Kendrick Lamar Diss Track On BET Awards
Vice President Kamala Harris referenced Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us,” against Drake during a video aired at the BET Awards, emphasizing the importance of voting and the threats facing voters in the upcoming election. Harris highlighted the attacks on fundamental freedoms and urged viewers to register to vote. The awards show featured performances and discussions on the significance of voting, with rapper Killer Mike emphasizing the importance of local elections. The event aimed to raise awareness about voting and civic engagement.
